Former Bristol City defender Taylor Moore is set to join rivals Bristol Rovers.

Taylor is set to have a medical with the Gas ahead of signing a three-year contract, according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old centre-back spent seven seasons at Ashton Gate between 2016 and 2023.

He left French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes earlier this year after hitting a supporter during a reserve fixture, and will join Rovers on a free transfer.More to follow...