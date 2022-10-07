Former Blackpool player urges Seasiders to capitalise on potential “advantage” over Watford

Former Blackpool forward Brett Ormerod has urged his former side to take full advantage of the fact Watford will be under pressure to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, delivering this message via the Blackpool Gazette.

Michael Appleton’s men take on the Hornets tomorrow afternoon with the home advantage at their disposal, though the visitors will come into this tie as the favourites on paper.

Not only have the latter just come down from the Premier League – but they are also sitting 11 places above the Seasiders at this stage and will be desperate to bounce back following their 2-1 home loss against Swansea City in midweek.

With new boss Slaven Bilic at the helm and fire in their bellies to take all three points from this clash in Lancashire, tomorrow could be a long afternoon for Appleton’s side if they fail to perform to their potential.

The hosts won’t have any shortage of motivation to get three points themselves though – and will have the home crowd behind them as they look to drag themselves away from the relegation zone.

And Ormerod believes there’s a huge amount of pressure on the Hornets going into this game following an underwhelming start to the season, something the Seasiders need to capitalise on according to their former striker.

He said: “Teams like Watford, who come down from the Premier League with all the parachute payments, know they’re under massive pressure to go straight back up.

“Hopefully Blackpool can take advantage of that.”

The Verdict:

The Hornets are currently under the microscope and they could potentially collapse under the weight of this pressure if the Seasiders ask enough questions of the Hornets’ defence.

They certainly have the potential to do just that – with Shayne Lavery showing last season that he has an eye for goal, Gary Madine able to cause problems with his physicality and Jerry Yates able to get in and amongst the goals too.

However, Appleton’s men will also be wary of the attacking threats that the away side have, with Ismaila Sarr able to be a game-changer on his day, Keinan Davis likely to be full of confidence following his goal at Stoke and Yaser Asprilla already establishing himself as a top prospect.

The visitors have to be favourites because of the quality of players they have at their disposal and with the hosts not having Josh Bowler anymore, he can’t be utilised as a key weapon in this clash.

They can still put the away team under pressure though and if they can take the lead, it will provide them with something to defend.