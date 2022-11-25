Former Blackpool boss set for talks over AFC Bournemouth role following Aston Villa exit

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is set for talks with AFC Bournemouth over a role at the club following his exit from Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.

Critchley spent two and a half years in charge at Bloomfield Road and enjoyed great success during his time there.

In his first full campaign in charge, the 44-year-old guided the Seasiders to League One promotion via the play-offs, and then, in the Championship, battled well to achieve a very respectable 16th place.

This summer, though, Critchley opted to depart Bloomfield Road to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant following the departure of Michael Beale to Queens Park Rangers.

With Gerrard recently sacked by the midlands side, Critchley also exited the club, leaving him currently out of work.

Now, as per Football Insider, AFC Bournemouth are in talks with the 44-year-old over a potential move that would see him join Gary O’Neil’s management team at the Vitality Stadium.

Their report states that O’Neil is keen to add Critchley to his backroom team, and that negotiations between the club and Critchley are well underway.

The Verdict

I’ve got real mixed feelings about this news to be honest.

On the one hand, it’s a brilliant one for AFC Bournemouth.

Neil Critchley is a highly regarded coach and to have someone like that behind Gary O’Neil, who, himself has done a fine job at the club so far, bodes really well for their season going forwards.

On the other hand, though, I can’t help but feel that Critchley would make a great head coach at a good Championship club somewhere, rather than simply being a part of another boss’ backroom team.

He did an excellent job at Blackpool, and I’m sure his name will continue to be linked with Championship vacancies as a result.