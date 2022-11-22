Former Blackburn player makes Rovers summer transfer claim

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn believes his old side recruited well during the summer transfer window, praising their transfers as he spoke to Lancs Live.

Rovers faced a considerable challenge during the previous window, not only because Director of Football Gregg Broughton and manager Jon Dahl Tomasson were only appointed in July, giving the duo a very short period of time to plan before they conducted their summer business.

Their task was made even harder when Joe Rothwell, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe all decided to leave Ewood Park on the expiration of their contracts, a major triple blow considering how important all three were to their cause last term.

Also losing Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke on the expiration of their loan deals, it was unclear whether they would be able to push for a top-six spot again.

However, Rovers managed to respond well by bringing in six new faces during the previous window, with Callum Brittain, Sammie Szmodics and Dominic Hyam all joining on multi-year permanent deals.

And they also dipped into the loan market again with Liverpool’s Tyler Morton, Leicester City forward George Hirst and Stuttgart defender Clinton Mola coming in temporarily to add depth and quality.

Dunn has praised this business, saying: “They (Rovers) are a little different in the way they play but it’s been excellent.

“You can’t argue with being right up there and not far from the top. Tomasson has done an excellent job, especially on the back of Joe Rothwell, Darragh Lenihan and Nyambe all leaving.

“The recruitment has been pretty good.”

The Verdict:

You have to give credit to the owners because they have been prepared to fork out fees on three players and that’s a big step considering the limited transfer budgets Rovers have been operating within in recent times.

However, all three are smart additions, with Brittain potentially able to be sold on for more in the future and having a decent amount of Championship experience under his belt, Hyam becoming accustomed to this level and Szmodics proving to be a real force in the final third.

The addition of the latter was certainly needed following the departure of Rothwell – because his attacking threat takes the pressure off Morton to be a real threat and that’s important because the Liverpool loanee is still inexperienced.

Hyam, meanwhile, will surely fill the void Lenihan has created and Brittain will be a real asset going forward in the absence of fellow right-back Nyambe.

Mola can also contribute defensively and his addition was nothing short of crucial considering the club lost both skipper Lenihan and former loanee van Hecke.

It remains to be seen whether Hirst can make a real impact following a slow start to his temporary spell – but he was a player worth taking a risk on following his performances for Portsmouth last term.