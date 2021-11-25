Former Birmingham star speaks out over current Blues form

Birmingham have won only two of their last five Championship games and after another fixture without a victory in midweek, former player Clinton Morrison has revealed to Sky Sports (via Birmingham Live) just what he feels the issue is with the Blues.

The Blues have 11 points from their last ten games and although there has been a more recent upturn in their fortune, they remain 17th in the standings.

It means that, although they are only six points off a play-off place, they are still dangerously close to the drop zone.

However, former player Clinton Morrison puts none of it down to current boss Lee Bowyer or the players on the field. Instead, he believes that it could come down to a number of players being sidelined at St Andrew’s.

They’ve already lost Tahith Chong to injury and the on-loan star has returned to Man United. The youngster is one of a number of stars who have been ruled out of action for the club currently and the former player believes that these injuries could be what is affecting their recent form.

He said to Sky Sports (via Birmingham Live) about the Blues: ” Lee Bowyer is struggling at the moment with the players he hasn’t got but fair play to Birmingham they got a good point and the fans have been really excellent. The players who are out, every player there would be in the first XI without a shadow of a doubt.

“Maybe Sanchez not who is just coming back from a long injury and then picked up another injury. But the likes of Chong, they miss Chong, Maxime Colin started, Pedersen, Friend, Jordan Graham came in at right wing back and did a brilliant job.

“But the key to Birmingham doing really well this season, they need to get those players back as soon as possible. I know Chong is out for the season but the others they need to get them back.”

Birmingham have certainly looked bright at times and have already picked up some big results this season. If they can get everyone off the injury table and onto the field, then there is no reason why Lee Bowyer cannot begin to think about a push for the play-off places.

The Verdict

Lee Bowyer has certainly done a good job at the helm for Birmingham so far this season and has shown promise as a manager thus far at Charlton and now with the Blues. Although the side are relatively near to the bottom of the table, given time, they could soon push on.

They’ve been unfortunate with the hand they have been dealt in terms of injuries but as soon as they get some players back, they should be good to kick on. They’ll also have the January transfer window to turn to if needs be.