Former Birmingham City defender and captain, Ian Clarkson, has weighed in on the debate surrounding Jay Stansfield as injury concern surrounds the 22-year-old, as he was stretchered off in the 59th minute of Blues' EFL Trophy semi-final success over Bradford City.

Speaking on the 'Keep Right On' Podcast alongside Alex Dicken and Brian Dick of Birmingham Live, Clarkson reflected on how influential the club and League One record signing has been since joining from Fulham on Deadline Day back in August, with his sublime finish in the first half of Tuesday night's encounter taking his overall tally for the season to the 20-goal mark.

Bluenoses and Chris Davies are currently waiting for scan results to showcase the full extent of the injury sustained after a forceful challenge from Bradford defender, Romoney Crichlow, with the incident remaining a hot topic of discussion in the fallout of the encounter, despite Lyndon Dykes' late goal which sent the West Midlands outfit to Wembley for the first time since February 2011.

Former Birmingham City captain weighs in on Jay Stansfield debate

Birmingham's investment under Knighthead Capital Management this season has brought immense pressure from those on the outside, as well as internally, to deliver a first-time promotion back to the Championship.

However, the club and Stansfield have continuously risen above the outside noise, as they sit six points clear at the top of the third tier table, have an occasion at Wembley to look forward to on April 13th, and have given strong accounts of themselves against Fulham and Newcastle United in the EFL Cup and FA Cup respectively.

Therefore, Clarkson believes immense credit must go to Stansfield for his impact on the side, especially in games where Birmingham haven't created a whole host of opportunities.

"I think it's been really tricky for him, because he didn't sign until the end of August so he missed the first five or six games," the 55-year-old began.

"So, to get 20 goals in the amount of time he's done it in is an amazing achievement," Clarkson stated.

"I'm not sure how much they actually paid for him. Every time I look online, it's a different price - I'm assuming it's around the region of £10-£15m, which is a lot of money."

"And that's nothing to do with him, he didn't set the price," the former defender added.

"But, what you'd say is games like the Charlton game, where it was tight and there weren't many chances, he scored an absolutely fantastic goal away at Barnsley, you know, and last night. Blues have been brilliant this season, but they don't always create an absolutely huge amount of chances - particularly in home fixtures - so, people like Stansfield are absolutely vital because he'll score goals out of nothing."

"In the first half yesterday (vs Bradford), it was controlled possession, but there weren't many opportunities. Then, all of a sudden, out of nothing, touched on his thigh, swivels and puts a fantastic volley in the bottom corner, and all of a sudden, that just relieves the pressure," Clarkson explained.

"It was the same against Charlton on Saturday. So, for me, I think he is improving, his general play is improving."

"I think he can still improve his link-up and hold-up play. But, his ability to score goals is second to none, really."

Ian Clarkson issues Jay Stansfield verdict amid injury concern

In the wake of Blues' semi-final victory, Davies provided a brief update on Stansfield's well-being, with pictures on social media also surfacing of the 22-year-old on crutches, which has perhaps eased fears that the issue may not be as serious as first envisaged, despite the striker being in agony for some time inside the penalty area.

Clarkson was then quick to reference the impact which £775,000 summer signing and League One goalscorer extraordinare, Alfie May, can continue to have in the remaining games, but believes that the England Under-21 is an integral piece of the jigsaw, as highlighted in the initial period which followed his absence on Tuesday, as Birmingham lacked control and intent for a period.

"I think we saw last night that when he's not playing, we miss him," he said. "I mean, that's probably the biggest thing I can say, there's lots of debates."

Jay Stansfield's Birmingham City Stats - 24/25 Apps Goals League One 23 16 EFL Trophy 4 4 FA Cup 2 - All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 19/02/25)

"I think Alfie May's also been a terrific signing. But Stansfield, you know, he's 22, he's athletic, he sets the press well."

The man who made over 130 appearances at St Andrew's concluded: "Yes there are things that he can probably do better, but he's scored 20 goals

The remainder of Birmingham City's season

Clarkson is one man who knows what it's like to win a trophy with Birmingham at the National Stadium, having been a part of the side which defeated Tranmere Rovers 3-2 in 1991, before the club went on to win the trophy for a second time under Barry Fry's management four years later.

Of course, having seen off the League Two promotion-chasers, the B9 outfit can make it three successes against one of Wrexham or Peterborough United in just under two months' time.

The extent of Stansfield's injury remains to be seen, although many would argue that whilst he is integral to how Blues operate, the strength in-depth at Davies' disposal gives the 39-year-old plenty to think about, especially with so much still to play for.

Next up for his side is an away trip to ninth-place Reading on Saturday, with those in Royal Blue looking for a first success in Berkshire since December 2020.