After announcing the signing of Jevani Brown yesterday, Bristol Rovers are not resting on their laurels when it comes to strengthening their squad ahead of next season.

Indeed, after finishing 17th in League One last season, Joey Barton and his side are seemingly looking to go even better given the calibre of player the club are being linked with.

Latest Bristol Rovers transfer news

Indeed, the latest name linked with a move to the Memorial Stadium is former Premier League defender George Friend.

According to BristolLive, the 35-year-old is on trial with the club currently.

Friend is reported to have taken part in the first day of pre-season on Monday, and will be further assessed as the week goes on.

He could even feature for the club in their friendly against Melksham Town on Friday, BristolLive claim.

What is George Friend's current contract situation?

Having signed for Birmingham City back in 2020, George Friend's last contract extension for the Blues came in July 2021.

His deal at St. Andrews was due to expire this summer, with the club announcing their decision to release him and several other senior professionals.

How much will George Friend cost?

Given he has been released by Birmingham City, George Friend is available on a free transfer at the end of the month.

Friend was released by Birmingham City this summer.

This means he is available for free to Bristol Rovers or any other club interested in his signature.

Who is George Friend?

At this stage of his career, George Friend is an experienced defender that has been there and seen it all during his career.

In his early years, he was all over the place gaining experience during various loan spells, before Doncaster Rovers in the Championship offered the chance of regular football when he signed there on a free in 2010.

Friend played just two seasons with Doncaster before Middesbrough came calling, and he would go on to have a wildly successful time at the Riverside, which included winning promotion to the Premier League.

Friend racked up 269 matches for Boro before departing in 2020.

Moving to Birmingham from the Riverside Stadium, injuries have played their part in limiting the experienced defender to just 52 appearances for Blues.

Joey Barton is set to cast eyes over the experienced defender this week.

In 2022/23, for example, Friend made just seven club appearances.

Is George Friend a good signing for Bristol Rovers?

For me this all depends on his own desire to continue to play and drop down a level, and how his body holds up.

His vast experience in the Championship would be useful to have down in League One, but can he still perform and put his body on the line when needed given how little football he has played in the last two seasons?

I suppose that is what the trial is all about, and I'm sure Bristol Rovers, Joey Barton and George Friend will make the right call between them.