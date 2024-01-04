Highlights Carl Robinson, former assistant manager to Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City, is a potential candidate for the vacant managerial position at Salford City, which has garnered significant interest.

Salford City's previous manager, Neil Wood, was sacked after a disappointing season in which the team sits 21st in League Two and has not won a league game since October.

Robinson's lack of experience managing in English football and his unsuccessful stint at Birmingham City could be seen as a risky appointment, but his playing experience and overseas management experience could potentially benefit Salford City in their quest to avoid relegation.

Wayne Rooney's number two is believed to be the subject of significant interest from Salford City, following departure from the Blues, according to MailOnline's Tom Collomosse.

Carl Robinson, who was Wayne Rooney's assistant manager at Birmingham City until Tuesday, January 2, is among the names being linked with the vacant managerial position in Salford following the departure of Neil Wood in December.

Despite a hugely positive 2022/23 season at Salford, taking them to the play-offs, Wood was sacked by Salford City on December 27 following a 5-1 Boxing Day defeat at home to Tranmere Rovers and the club sitting just above the League Two relegation positions.

League Two (21st-24th) (As of 3/1) P GD Pts 21 Salford City 25 -14 23 22 Colchester United 26 -17 23 23 Sutton United 25 -24 18 24 Forest Green Rovers 24 -20 17

Former Welsh international Carl Robinson is without a job following his departure from Birmingham City with Wayne Rooney. Robinson has been linked with the vacant role, along with former Grimsby boss Paul Hurst and former Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden.

Ryan Giggs, who is part of the club's ownership group alongside former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and David Beckham, has also been linked with the vacant position.

Robinson's career so far

Robinson, who played for Wolves, Portsmouth and Sheffield United during a lengthy and well-travelled career, has previous managerial experience in the MLS and in Australia. The former midfielder's first managerial job was at Vancouver, where he was in charge for 199 matches between December 2013 and September 2018, winning 77 times.

The former Sunderland midfielder's next managerial jobs were in Australia, where he managed Newcastle Jets for 11 games, winning on seven occasions between February and October 2020.

Western Sydney are the most recent side Robinson managed. He was there from October 2020 until January 2022, winning 10 of the 33 games he took charge of.

The Welshman has never had a managerial job in English football and was most recently assistant manager under Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City and previously DC United.

Robinson would be a risk

The appointment of Carl Robinson at Salford City would be a risky appointment.

The lack of experience managing in English football and an unsuccessful time with Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City would certainly not fill Salford fans with confidence.

Risk could bring reward and Robinson's experience playing in the EFL and managing overseas could be exactly what Salford City need to reinvigorate their season and stay in the Football League.

Less risky and more experienced options have been linked with the job, including both Paul Hurst and Dean Holden and whoever is brought in will have problems to solve both defensively and going forward. Salford have scored just 32 times, whilst conceding 46 goals in 25 games.