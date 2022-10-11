Former Bayer Leverkusen coach emerges as Middlesbrough managerial candidate

Former Bayer Leverkusen manager Hannes Wolf is another name to emerge as a potential candidate for the Middlesbrough managerial vacancy.

According to Sky Sports, the German is one of a number of candidates being considered for the role.

Boro are searching for a new permanent manager having dismissed Chris Wilder from the position early last week amid a poor run of form.

The Championship club currently sit 21st in the league table, 13 games into the campaign.

Middlesbrough are keen to speak with Wolf, whose previous experience amounts to a stint as interim manager with the Bundesliga club, as well as a permanent position with Genk, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund II and the German U18 side.

The 41-year old has not held a position as club manager on a permanent basis since departing Genk in 2020.

Quiz: 14 questions about Middlesbrough’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the 2022/23 campaign? Matt Crooks Duncan Watmore Isaiah Jones Chuba Akpom

Other candidates being considered for the role include Michael Carrick, Sean Dyche and Scott Parker, with the club hoping to appoint a successor to Wilder before this weekend’s clash with Blackburn Rovers.

A 2-0 defeat against Millwall at the weekend means Leo Percovich has overseen one win and one loss during his time as interim manager for Boro.

The Verdict

This is another young coach being linked with the role, which appears to be a concerted strategy being led by Steve Gibson.

Wolf has more experience than Carrick, but he has never worked in the English game.

That may go against him in any decision making process, with Carrick appearing to be the obvious front-runner as it stands.

Wolf would be an exciting and fresh change of pace for Boro, and could bring some new ideas to the team which has lacked direction so far this season.