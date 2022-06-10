Former Barnsley boss spoken to about current Oakwell vacancy

Former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel is among several candidates that have been spoken to about the vacant manager job at Oakwell, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Poya Asbaghi was sacked with the Tykes relegated to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship in 2021/22 but his replacement has yet to be appointed – despite the start of the new season now less than two months away.

Barnsley had hoped to appoint a new head coach by Monday but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to meet that deadline.

A host of names have been linked with becoming Asbaghi’s successor, including the last coach to get the Tykes promoted to the Championship.

The Yorkshire Post has reported that Stendel is one of several individuals spoken to during the search for a new head coach.

However, it appears Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff is the Yorkshire club’s leading target.

The report claims he’s met with club officials twice, most recently on Monday, but is also on Blackpool’s radar as they search for a new manager.

Stendel is currently out of a job after leaving Ligue 2 side AS Nancy in September, just 10 games into his tenure, while his time at SPFL outfit Hearts, the club he joined after leaving Oakwell, lasted just 17 matches.

The Verdict

Things haven’t exactly worked out for Stendel since his Barnsley departure but it seems the Yorkshire club have considered an Oakwell return for the Austrian.

How high he is on their list of targets is unclear but with Duff drawing links to Blackpool, the Tykes may be forced to consider other candidates soon.

He’s taken them up to the Championship previously, certainly had a strong relationship with the fans, and is a free agent so there would be some positives.

But it is a rebuilding job that is likely needed now – with some key players reportedly keen to depart and Barnsley down in League One.