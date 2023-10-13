Highlights Leeds United missed out on signing Barcelona player Ilias Akhomach due to changes at the club.

Relegation from the Premier League and the departure of Victor Orta seemingly played a part in the winger's decision.

Despite missing out on Akhomach, Leeds have made a positive start to their Championship season and are currently sitting in fifth place.

It seems as though the number of changes at Leeds United cost them the signing of a Barcelona player during the summer transfer window.

That's after Ilias Akhomach admitted that he decided not to move to Elland Road at the end of last season, following Leeds' relegation to the Championship, and the departure of Director of Football Victor Orta.

Was Akhomach supposed to join Leeds in the summer?

Having come through the youth ranks at Barcelona, Akhomach went on to make a handful of senior appearances for the Spanish giants, while also featuring regularly for their B-Team between 2020 and 2023.

But with his contract with Barcelona expiring this summer, the 19-year-old ultimately elected to move on from the La Liga champions.

Back in April, it was reported by Spanish outlet Sport that Leeds had agreed a deal to sign Akhomach this summer, once his deal with Barcelona came to an end.

In the end though, no deal to bring the winger to Elland Road would materialise, and it now seems as though there were several factors that led to Akhomach deciding not to complete his move to Yorkshire.

Why did Akhomach not join Leeds in the summer?

With Leeds suffering relegation just a month after it had been claimed they were set to sign Akhomach, the winger would have no longer been joining a top-flight club with that move.

Meanwhile, Orta, who was a driving force behind Leeds' transfer business during his time with the club, also moved on in the summer, and it seems that too played a significant part in Akhomach not joining the Whites.

Speaking in an interview with Sport about why he did not join Leeds over the summer, the 19-year-old said: “I was going to go to the Premier League. That’s the truth. But then I thought it over with my family, the sporting director left, there were many changes, Leeds were relegated.

“Something was going on inside me that, when my family told me about it, I don’t know… There was something I didn’t like about going to Leeds. It was a lot of change..”

Has Akhomach kicked on since leaving Barcelona?

While he did not join Leeds, Akhomach did still depart Barcelona over the course of the summer.

The winger would instead join another La Liga side in the form of Villarreal, signing a four-year contract with the club.

Despite initial being placed into their B-Team, Akhomach has already made five La Liga appearances for the club's first-team, providing one assist in that time.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Despite missing out on the signing of Akhomach, Leeds have still made a positive start to life back in the Championship this season.

Daniel Farke's side current sit fifth in the second-tier table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Will missing out on Akhomach be a blow for Leeds?

The fact they were unable to conclude a deal for Akhomach may be somewhat frustrating for Leeds.

Over recent years, the Elland Road club have completed the signings of a number of promising young players who have gone on to be useful first-team options for the club.

As a result they may feel they missed out another one who fits that mould, by not completing the signing of Akhomach.

Even so, the main priority for Leeds this seasonis to win promotion back to the Premier League, and they have at least made a positive start in their attempts to do just that.