Former Baggies star predicts tough night for West Brom

Speaking to West Brom News, Kevin Phillips has suggested that West Brom will have it tough tonight against Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Baggies have had a great season so far and are still on course to win promotion to the Premier League, having been in the top two for most of the campaign.

Certainly, they are a quality outfit but so are Brentford, who have chased them down considerably since the restart.

No more slip ups can be afforded by the Baggies, then, and Phillips has been discussing tonight’s game against a Huddersfield Town side that is bound to make things tough for them.

Speaking to the site, he said:

“It will be tricky because the Cowley brothers are still in the relegation dogfight.

“I’ve seen one or two performances this season with West Brom away and they’ve dominated matches. They’ve certainly got it in their ranks to do it but it’s not going to be easy. You just don’t know what pressure will do.

“If West Brom play to their potential then I don’t see any hiccups but it’s always tough playing for a team fighting for their lives because they won’t give up.”

The Verdict

It is going to be difficult for the Baggies tonight as Huddersfield aren’t far away from earning safety and a win tonight would be massive for them.

However, on paper the Albion should win this one and it’s at this point in the season when class usually tells and teams get the job done.

The pressure is on, but if Albion’s players can deal with it fine then the results will follow.