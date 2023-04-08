Former West Bromwich Albion player Nigel Quashie has instructed some of the Baggies' first-teamers to get a grip of the dressing room, posting on Twitter following their 2-1 loss against Rotherham United yesterday afternoon.

It looked as though the Baggies were going to put their poor away form behind them and turn over a new leaf when John Swift put them in front at the AESSEAL New York Stadium just after the half-hour mark.

However, former Albion man Jordan Hugill who endured a miserable loan spell at The Hawthorns last season, scored either side of half-time to put the Millers in a strong position to win the game.

And Tariqe Fosu all but sealed the points in the 76th minute when he made it three, with Carlos Corberan's men unable to respond to that.

Nigel Quashie speaks out

This latest result has damaged Albion's play-off hopes, with the atmosphere turning slightly sour again as their away form threatens to ruin their chances of finishing in the top six, having failed to secure a play-off place last season as well.

Sam Allardyce, Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce have all come and gone in recent seasons with Slaven Bilic being the last Albion manager to achieve major success in the Midlands.

And although some would question Carlos Corberan's decision not to do more to contain Hugill yesterday, Quashie has called out the players after yesterday's poor showing.

He posted: "I understand the frustrations with chairman, board members and managers at football clubs but they don’t play.

"The amount of managers come & gone in the last few years at West Brom sums it up.

"Some players need to take responsibility & get a grip of that dressing room!"

Is Quashie right about West Brom?

In fairness to the players, the past two managers probably weren't the right fit for the Baggies.

Ismael's style of play wasn't all that popular with the supporters and you can understand why considering their lack of quality in the final third, with Albion failing to play to their potential under him despite their decent start to the season.

Bruce, meanwhile, should never have been appointed in the first place. Some will question his management skills - but the fact he was appointed just months after a turbulent spell at Newcastle United wasn't a good idea and Ron Gourlay probably should have been more heavily criticised for his role in bringing him in.

Off-field matters have also played a part in creating a bad atmosphere around the club, with Guochuan Lai being criticised heavily by sections of the fanbase and for good reasons too.

But the players also need to look in the mirror and step up to the plate too - because some of these first-teamers have seen quite a few managers come and go during their time at The Hawthorns.