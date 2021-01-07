Former Aston Villa teammate hints at mindset of £4m-rated Rangers target after EFL club action

Rangers target Daniel Johnson may want a different challenge or feel he deserves a better contract than the one recently offered to him by Preston North End, according to former Aston Villa teammate Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Scottish club saw a £2 million offer for the Jamaica international rejected in the summer transfer window but are now free to agree a pre-contract with him as he’s entered the final six months of his Preston deal.

Recent reports have indicated that the Championship outfit have offered him a club-record contract worth in the region of £17,000-per-week as they look to keep hold of him but Johnson, who is thought to be valued at £4 million, is yet to agree terms.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor – who was a teammate of the 28-year-old during his time at Villa – has suggested why he is yet to sign a new contract at Deepdale.

He said: “Sometimes you just want a different challenge. He’s been at Preston a while now.

“He’s a real quality midfielder, I was at Villa with him when he was in the reserve team. He’s got legs, he can tackle and most importantly he can score goals, he’s got great technique.

“Maybe it’s a challenge he might want, something different. If it’s Rangers or a different club.

“I don’t blame him either because he might be looking at Preston as a team that won’t get promoted and he wants a different change.

“Maybe, as well, the contract offer they’ve offered him doesn’t reflect how well he’s been playing and maybe he deserves better terms.”

Johnson arrived at Preston in January 2015 and has made 237 appearances in his six years at the North West club.

Last season was arguably the 28-year-old’s finest at Deepdale as he scored 12 times and added eight assists in just 33 Championship games on his way to winning club’s player of the year and players’ player of the year awards.

The Verdict

What Agbonlahor is saying makes a huge amount of sense and he’s in a unique position to make these suggestions Johnson’s mindset, having played alongside him in the past.

The 28-year-old has spent six years at Deepdale, helping Preston to win promotion and establish themselves in the second tier during that time.

The North West club have flirted with the play-offs over the past few years but look out of the running this term, so it is understandable that the midfielder would want to move on – particularly with Steven Gerrard having revitalised Rangers.