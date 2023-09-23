Highlights Birmingham City's match against QPR was uneventful and lacked entertainment, leading fans to question why it was chosen for live coverage.

Albert Adomah, who had a successful stint at rivals Aston Villa, received backlash from Birmingham City fans when he entered the game as a substitute. Adomah cheekily responded to the boos by pointing to his name on the back of his shirt.

While Adomah's footballing performances for QPR have been underwhelming, he has gained a positive reputation for his leadership and positive nature in the dressing room.

Friday night's stalemate showdown between Birmingham City and QPR was devoid of any real entertainment.

The two sides were inseparable as they played out a 0-0 draw under the floodlights, leaving many fans to wonder why it had been selected for live television coverage over some of the matches that will be taking place today, such as Leeds United v Watford or Middlesbrough v Southampton.

Birmingham were only slightly superior to QPR, who, in all fairness, will be relieved to now be elevated into 17th position - five points away from the dreaded relegation zone - as many have tipped them for the drop.

However, they were also able to make the trip to London with a laugh after Albert Adomah's antics caused something of a stir with Blues' notoriously-vociferous home support!

What did QPR's Albert Adomah do to anger Birmingham City fans?

The mere fact that Adomah's footballing CV contains fierce rivals Aston Villa is enough to generate genuine fury in the blue quarter of the Second City.

Of course, Adomah had a highly-successful three-year stay at Villa Park after signing from then-newly-promoted Premier League outfit Middlesbrough in the summer of 2016 and was particularly instrumental the following campaign by scoring 14 times and laying on a further five goals before assisting promotion a year later.

Despite since moving on to Nottingham Forest and now boyhood club QPR, no love has been gained for Adomah from Blues supporters, who made their feelings known when he replaced Paul Smyth with 20 minutes to go.

Rather unsurprisingly, the veteran was welcomed with a barrage of boos, to which he cheekily responded by pointing to the name on the back of his shirt with a trademark grin.

Now 35, Adomah is well-versed enough in the game to know how to manage criticism effectively and is already a popular figure among fanbases of virtually all the clubs he's played for.

You do feel that this will only amplify his positive and endearing reputation within the game.

After the match had finished, he even made sure to share the moment with fans on social media - which has gone down a treat with Villains as you'd expect.

How has Albert Adomah performed for QPR?

Adomah isn't pulling up too many trees for his actual footballing performances recently, so he's definitely done himself a favour by doing something else to earn plaudits.

There's not quite the same expectation upon the ex-Bristol City star these days, though, given that he'll celebrate his 36th birthday in December and has endured the natural physical decline that often hampers wide players in football.

A boyhood R's fan, Adomah performed very well in his first season in West London after making the move from Forest by weighing in with two goals and four assists in a more defensive role, but the contributions and minutes have dried up drastically since.

He's only made three appearances in the league so far this term - none of which have been starts - and it feels as though his role for Gareth Ainsworth's side will be translating his leadership, charisma and positive nature in the dressing room instead.