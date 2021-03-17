Former Aston Villa man has his say on Birmingham City appointment

Lee Hendrie has backed Lee Bowyer to do a good job at Birmingham City, although he warned the new boss that he is taking on a huge challenge.

After a few days of speculation, Blues finally confirmed last night that Aitor Karanka had left, with Bowyer succeeding him after he resigned from his role at Charlton.

Given Bowyer has a connection with the club from his playing days, most fans are optimistic about what the future can bring under the 44-year-old.

And, Hendrie, who turned out for Blues’ bitter rivals Aston Villa in his playing days, admitted to Football Fan Cast that this is a good move from the Championship strugglers, even if keeping them up this season will be tough for Bowyer.

“He’s got a big job on his hands, he really has. The league table speaks for itself, really, they’ve got to depend on other results at the moment, but, you know, Lee’s a very good manager.

“I think he’ll make a big impact. I think his style… he’ll be honest with players and he’ll want the best and I think he’ll get the best out of the players. So I feel it’s a great appointment.”

Bowyer’s first game will be against Reading at St. Andrew’s this evening.

The verdict

There won’t be many Blues fans who expected to be reading some kind words from Lee Hendrie, but the Sky Sports pundit clearly thinks this is a smart move from the hierarchy.

That’s a view that most will agree with, as Blues are seriously struggling and a change was needed.

Now, it’s down to the new boss to start proving why he is highly-rated as a manager, and he will be targeting three points tonight to get off to the perfect start.

