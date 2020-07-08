Former Aston Villa man delivers verdict on John Terry to Bristol City talk

Alan Hutton does not believe that John Terry will leave Aston Villa to take charge at Bristol City, amid speculation linking him with the vacant managerial role at Ashton Gate.

City are on the lookout for a new head coach after parting company with Lee Johnson on Saturday afternoon, following a 1-0 home defeat to rivals Cardiff City.

That was the Robins’ fourth straight defeat since the season’s restart, and after seeing their hopes of a top-six finish diminish under Johnson, the 39-year-old was subsequently relieved of his duties.

Football Insider have recently claimed that John Terry is in the running to take over at Ashton Gate, after gaining experience as Dean Smith’s assistant at Aston Villa.

Terry was appointed Villa’s assistant head coach when Dean Smith was appointed in October 2018, and the pair helped the Villans win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season.

Hutton played a key role in helping that team go up, but speaking to Football Insider, the Scottish full-back does not believe that Terry will leave Villa to take over at Bristol City anytime soon.

He said: “I’m not so sure – until he comes out and physically says it, I wouldn’t really believe it.

“He’s going to make a fantastic manager, I’ve obviously worked with him up close at Villa and seen how meticulous he is in certain aspects of the game, I know what kind of guy he is.

“Whether that’s the first one he would fancy, they are a decent side, mid-table in the Championship, I don’t know if that’s the first one he would want to take but he will want to step out on his own two feet at some point in the foreseeable future. Whether that’s the first one he’d choose, I’m not sure.”

City sit 12th in the Sky Bet Championship table and lie nine points off the play-offs, with only five league games remaining this term.

The Verdict

I agree with Hutton here, I cannot see Terry taking the Bristol City job as I think the role is too big for him at the moment.

It’s clear where Bristol City want to be after sacking Johnson. After backing him heavily in the summer, they feel that they are a club ready to climb up to the Premier League.

I feel, then, that they need a tried and trusted manager to help guide them to the top. Whilst experience isn’t everything in management nowadays, the appointment of Terry would be a risk.