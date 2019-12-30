Former Aston Villa man makes encouraging claim about Leeds United defender’s form

Former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton has heaped praise on Leeds United’s Luke Ayling following his impressive display against Birmingham City.

Ayling started at right-back as Leeds faced off against the Blues at St. Andrew’s and was part of the side that ran out 5-4 winners in an enthralling encounter on Sunday afternoon.

Ayling had a huge part to play for the Whites going forward as he registered two assists and scored a stunning goal to help his side to three vital points.

His first involvement was the goal in which he brought down a cross-field ball, coming inside before unleashing a powerful strike into the far corner, putting Leeds 3-2 up with just under an hour to play.

He then had a hand in Leeds’ fourth and fifth goals by teeing up Stuart Dallas in the 84th-minute before driving a cross into the six-yard box, forcing Wes Harding into an own goal deep into added time.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton commented on Ayling’s performances under Marcelo Bielsa, piling praise on him after his recent outings.

He said: “I’ve actually always liked him as a player, great energy. I think the way that Bielsa plays and the demands – the energy, high pressure – I was watching him and he was up and down all day, his stats are unbelievable.

“He plays well there, he gets the license to go forward but he’s also a very good defender. He’s a very good player, obviously, if they come up he’ll be tested, then we’ll find out exactly what he’s capable of.

“As I’ve seen him at the moment I think he’s got all the qualities to be a really good player – well, he is a really good player.”

Like Ayling, Hutton is no stranger to scoring a stunning goal against Birmingham City as his solo effort helped seal a 4-2 victory in the Second City Derby last season.

How much can you remember from Marcelo Bielsa’s first season in charge?

1 of 15 Who scored the first Championship goal of the Marcelo Bielsa era? Mateusz Klich Samu Saiz Pablo Hernandez Ezgjan Alioski

The Verdict

Hutton had been a very solid player for Aston Villa in the Championship, so his praise of Ayling outlines the strength of the Leeds man’s performances this season and should be encouraging for fans of the Yorkshire club.

The right-back has been a great member of Leeds’ side every since signing in 2016 and has since been entrusted with the captain’s armband on numerous occasions.

He certainly suits Bielsa’s high-intensity system at Elland Road with his prowess at both ends of the pitch. Regardless of conceding four goals against Birmingham, his individual efforts were to be applauded.