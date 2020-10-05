Former Aston Villa figure urges club to secure late swoop for EFL man

Alex McLeish believes that Josh King would be the ideal addition for former club Aston Villa.

The forward is still with Bournemouth but has been linked with a transfer away from the Cherries in recent weeks, with Torino, Sevilla and Fiorentina thought to be tracking the Norwegian international.

However, if no deal is finalised tonight, the only options open to King will be in the Premier League if he wants to leave Bournemouth for a higher level as domestic deals can be completed until October 16.

And, even though Villa have enjoyed a magnificent start, including last night’s incredible 7-2 win over Liverpool, some feel they could do with one more forward option.

That’s certainly what McLeish feels and he explained to Football Insider why the 28-year-old would be a good signing for his old club.

“King knows his way about the football pitch and he knows his way about Premier League penalty boxes. It can only enhance Aston Villa’s squad, Dean Smith has had phenomenal support.

“Very interesting times for Villa and if they can get King that can surely strengthen the squad and surely make them believe they won’t have any problems this season.”

The verdict

There’s no denying that King would be a good signing for Villa – as he would be for most sides outside the elite in the Premier League.

He has proven he can deliver at that level, is capable of playing from the left or centrally and is entering his peak years, whilst he won’t command a huge fee as his contract expires next year.

So, even if a move abroad doesn’t happen tonight then you can imagine Bournemouth will still have a battle to keep the player for the next 11 days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.