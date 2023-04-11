Ray Parlour believes that Vincent Kompany should stay with Burnley for the next few years and hold out for the Manchester City job, instead of pushing to join Tottenham right now.

Is Kompany a target for Spurs?

With the Londoners having sacked Antonio Conte last month, they are on the lookout for a new boss for next season, and it has been suggested that Kompany is on their radar.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding first season in English football, guiding Burnley to promotion already, and they’re sure to go up as champions, and they may even break the points record in the division.

So, his stock is high right now, and the former Anderlecht boss has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the past few weeks. Even with the Clarets back in the Premier League, the appeal of Spurs is obvious.

Yet, speaking on the TalkSPORT Breakfast Show (11/04/23), former Arsenal midfielder Parlour was adamant that staying at Turf Moor is best for Kompany, who is sure to have exciting opportunities further down the line.

“If I was him, I would stay where he is. Someone has given him an opportunity to be a manager. I think he has done a great job. Four or five years down the line. I am sure when Pep Guardiola says ‘That’s it, I am not being manager anymore’. I am sure, he will then be the Manchester City manager. He will be the Man City manager, I should imagine.

“But, at the moment, he is still learning his trade. He has been at a Burnley team that’s brilliant. I would stay where he is. I know he’s been linked to Spurs and to quite a few clubs. But just stay where you are. Enjoy it, and you can become a Burnley legend.”

Kompany will be focused on Burnley

You would expect Kompany to stay at Burnley following their promotion, as he has regularly spoken about how he bought into a project at Turf Moor, which included planning years ahead. Of course, they are ahead of schedule by going up now, but it shows he has his future mapped out with the club.

Given the results they’ve picked up, and, crucially, the style of play, it was inevitable that he was going to be linked to some top jobs, and that will continue to happen in the next few months and years.

So, all connected to the Championship leaders will know that one day he will leave for the next step in his career, but Kompany is still very young as a coach, and his work at Burnley is only just beginning.