Formations, Adam Reach: The dilemmas that Neil Thompson is facing at Sheffield Wednesday at this very moment in time

Sheffield Wednesday are in the middle of a stunning run of form, which has seen them lose just one of their last seven games.

That could come down to a number of things, and the run was started by Tony Pulis who was sacked just days after Christmas, but Neil Thompson has steadied the ship at Hillsborough for the last month.

Some passion and commitment has been shown in recent weeks under Thompson’s guidance that has seen Wednesday grind out results, but he still faces some big decisions as temporary manager.

Let’s look at a few of the dilemmas that the the 57-year-old faces if he continues to be in charge of the Owls.

Sticking with one formation

Thompson’s methods and systems have been very fluid, starting with a 3-5-2 against Middlesbrough but he has also used a 4-2-3-1 in a few games as well.

Transfermarkt has Thompson using a 4-4-2 in Wednesday’s last two league games against Preston and Bournemouth, but in the former it looked more like a 3-5-2 with Adam Reach in a free role in the midfield.

The squad though does look very flexible though with a number of players able to cover different positions – but for some continuity Thompson should be looking to stick with one formation and run with it.

Whatever he’s used in the last two games seems to be working and you shouldn’t mess with a winning formula, so the 4-4-2/3-5-2 may be here to stay.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever score a goal at Hillsborough?

1 of 18 Gary Madine Yes No

Who to partner Callum Paterson with

It looks like Scotland international Paterson is the undisputed number one choice to play up-front for Wednesday – but who partners him for the rest of the season?

Elias Kachunga has done that job in the last two games but he’s never really a reliable source of goals, and the options that Thompson has had to call upon from the bench in the last few games have been pretty strong.

Josh Windass will run all day and can chip in with a goal or two, whilst Jordan Rhodes is a natural goalscorer when he’s on-song – as he proved at Dean Court with his headed winner for the Owls.

That goal may have given him the edge over Kachunga in the pecking order for the time being, but Thompson probably needs to stick with someone for a good few games and give them a run next to the energetic Scotsman.

Where to play Adam Reach

Adam Reach has played pretty much everywhere for Wednesday over the years bar right-back, goalkeeper and centre-back, proving he’s very versatile.

No manager has seemed to have a position locked down for the natural winger, and under Thompson it’s the same old story.

He’s found himself on the right wing, through the middle and at left-wing back so far, with the manager making the most out of the 28-year-old’s ability to play literally anywhere on the pitch.

But the player himself would probably like to get himself into more goalscoring opportunities, having netted just twice this season in the league and Thompson could do with Reach finding a 30-yard screamer or two in the coming weeks to pull them away from danger.