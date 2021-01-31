Forgotten Stoke City man a target for League One side

Swindon Town are interested in signing centre back Liam Lindsay on loan from Stoke City, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Lindsay has found game time hard to come by since joining the Potters from Barnsley back in the summer of 2019 for a reported £2million (BBC).

The defender has made just 23 appearances in all competitions for Stoke, none of which have come during the current season, and it now seems as though the 25-year-old could be set for a move elsewhere in search of more regular game time.

According to this latest update, Swindon – who currently sit 22nd in the League One table – are interested in signing Lindsay on a temporary.

However, it seems as though it may not be easy for the Robins to get their man, with a number of other clubs also said to be looking into a move for the defender.

SWINDON. Asking for Lindsay at STOKE. Loan. A few others looking at that one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

It was reported earlier in the month that Stoke’s Championship rivals Rotherham United are also interested in a move for Lindsay, who has 18 months remaining on his current contract at the Bet365 Stadium, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This could be a decent deal for all parties should it go through.

Lindsay hasn’t been getting the game time he needs at Stoke this season, so it would make sense for him to go out on loan in search of more regular opportunities.

That is something that you do feel Swindon ought to be able to offer the defender, and given his past experience at that level, you do feel as though Lindsay could help them in their battle against relegation.

Indeed, a move to Swindon for Lindsay would also mean that Stoke would not be strengthening a rival for the rest of the season, something they could be doing were they to let him go to another Championship side such as Rotherham.