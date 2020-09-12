Forgotten senior Watford man closing in on Vicarage Road exit

Villarreal are in advanced negotiations with Watford over the signing of Pervis Estupinan, a report from the Watford Observer has claimed.

Estupinan joined the Hornets from LDU Quito in his native Ecuador back in the summer of 2016, but has yet to feature in a competitive fixture for the club.

Instead, the left-back has spent the last four seasons out on loan in Spain with a number of different clubs, and it now seems as though the 22-year-old is closing in on a longer-term return to La Liga.

According to the latest reports, Villarreal are now close to agreeing a deal with Watford for the permanent signing of the defender, who has just a year remaining on his current contract at Vicarage Road.

It is thought that a deal for Estupinan could eventually reach a value somewhere in the region of £15million, should he make the move to Villarreal, who finished fifth in La Liga last season.

Premier League side Brighton are also reportedly interested in a move for Estupinan, although the defender is said to favour the prospect of a return to Spain, given he is familiar with the country from those recent loan spells there.

The Verdict

This looks to be a really good deal for both Watford and Estupinan.

The player himself gets a move that may well guarantee him more regular first-team football, which he has simply not got at Watford so far, with a club who can offer him the chance to play top-flight, European football.

Watford meanwhile will surely be delighted with the prospect of this signing, considering £15million is a huge amount for them to receive for a player who has never actually played a game or the club.

As a result, it would not be a huge surprise if this is a deal that we see get over the line sooner rather than later, and those funds could certainly be useful for the Hornets as they look to strengthen in what remains of the transfer window.