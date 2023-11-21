Highlights Middlesbrough has recently improved their performance in the Championship and are close to breaking into the top six in the table.

However, they have been hit with bad news as defender Darragh Lenihan will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Potential replacements for Lenihan include Paddy McNair and Matt Clarke, with Clarke having a history of success at the Championship level.

It has been an excellent few weeks for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Boro were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, and they were widely expected to challenge for promotion again this time around, but they made a slow start to the campaign.

Michael Carrick's side sat bottom of the table after failing to win any of their first seven league games, but they have improved significantly since then, winning seven of their last nine matches to close in on the top six.

Boro currently sit 10th in the table, just two points from the play-off places, and they are back in action after the international break when they make the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

However, while it has been incredibly positive for Boro on the pitch recently, they have been dealt a huge blow with the news that defender Darragh Lenihan is set to be sidelined for an extended period of time.

What is the latest on Darragh Lenihan's injury?

Lenihan has been out since September with an ankle injury, and the 29-year-old revealed on social media that he will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

"Road to recovery begins today after undergoing a successful operation. Gutted to be missing the rest of the season but I’ll be helping the lads as best I can from afar," Lenihan wrote on Instagram.

Lenihan is the second Boro defender to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign after it was revealed last month that Tommy Smith will miss a similar period of time with an ankle injury.

Who could replace Darragh Lenihan for Middlesbrough?

Lenihan had started every league game prior to sustaining his injury in September, captaining the side on a number of occasions, and it is a huge blow for Boro to lose the Irishman.

Paddy McNair has filled in admirably at centre-back in Lenihan's absence, but Carrick has not seemed convinced by the 28-year-old during his reign, and there are doubts about his long-term future at the Riverside Stadium.

McNair was linked with Luton Town, Leeds United and Como this summer, and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with Carrick admitting that there have been no talks with the Northern Ireland international over a potential extension.

Rav van den Berg is another option to play at centre-back, but he has been filling in at right-back in recent weeks in Smith's absence, and he is likely to continue in that role.

One player who could be in contention to replace Lenihan is Matt Clarke, who has recently returned after being sidelined for over a year with a back injury.

Clarke was a regular for Boro after his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, and while he is yet to feature this season, he has been included in the matchday squad for the last five games.

Given his lengthy lay-off, many Boro fans may have forgotten about Clarke, but the 27-year-old has proven himself to be an excellent defender at Championship level previously.

Clarke starred during his loan spells with Derby County and West Bromwich Albion in the second tier, winning the Player of the Season award at both clubs, and if he can regain his form, he could be a huge asset for Boro this season.

Carrick has spoken of the need for caution with Clarke, and he will need time to get back up to speed, but he could have a big role to play for Boro in the coming months.