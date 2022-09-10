Forgotten man closing in on Stoke City exit

Midfielder Peter Etebo is set to leave Stoke City to join Greek side Aris on loan, a report from Greek outlet Gazetta has claimed.

Etebo joined Stoke from Portuguese side Feirense back in the summer of 2018, and has since gone on to make 51 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, scoring twice.

However, the last of those outings came in October 2019, and has since gone on to spend time out on loan with Getafe, Galatasaray and Watford.

Now it seems as though the midfielder is in line for another temporary departure from the Championship club.

According to this latest update, Etebo is now set for a move to Greece with Aris, and is just waiting on clearance for his visa before completing the move.

Aris are currently managed by Alan Pardew, and the former West Ham and West Brom, is said to have played a role in negotiations over this move.

It is thought that Aris will pay a portion of Etebo’s wages during his time at the club, which will take him through to the end of his Stoke contract next summer.

The Greek transfer window does not close until Thursday, meaning there is still plenty of time for this deal to be completed.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this move would be best for all parties at this stage.

Given Etebo has not played for Stoke for so long, it seems clear he is not going to force his way back into back into the first-team picture at the Championship club.

As a result, it iis better for him to move on now, then he can get the game time he needs to kick start his career again, with a move such as this.

There may be some frustration that Stoke are missing out on their final chance to receive a fee for him, though that may have been difficult for them to do given the frustrations he has endured at the club, may have made it hard to convince another side to pay a price for him.