Forgotten Leeds United man unwinds with Man United ace as football standstill continues

Leeds United’s forgotten man Ouasim Bouy has been spending time with his former teammate and close friend, Paul Pogba, following the recent EFL postponement.

The Whites have seen a number of questionable names come through the door since their Premier League demise, and Victor Orta’s tenure has thrown up some very strange transfers, both in and out of the club.

One of the most baffling signings that Leeds have made in their time under the current sporting director was the bring in the once-highly-rated Dutch midfielder Ouasim Bouy on a free transfer from Italian giants Juventus.

Having not made an appearance for the Old Lady, Bouy arrived at Elland Road in 2017 under new manager Thomas Christiansen but failed to make any impact of the first-team and has since been pushed further and further out of the club, culminating in Marcelo Bielsa deeming that he has no future with the first-team.

During his time at Juventus, he made one very strong bond with a fellow midfield talent, the now-Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The two have been known to spend a lot of time with each other in their time off outside of football and the recent EFL postponement has provided them with the perfect excuse to reconvene.

While the rest of the players at both Leeds and Manchester United continue their preparations for the rest of the season, it would seem that this isn’t high on the agenda of two people eating into already sizeable wage budgets for their respective divisions.

The verdict

It would be surprising to see either of these two remain at their current clubs beyond the summer, with constant questions over their futures reaching the surface.

Bouy was a failed investment, to put things lightly, and the quicker he can find a way out of Elland Road, the better.

The same probably applies to Pogba at Old Trafford as he continues to be exiled from the first-team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Bruno Fernandes also coming in.

The rest of the Leeds first-team are hard at work and it does seem baffling that the club are continuing to keep him on the payroll despite not playing a single minute for the side and never ever going to do so.