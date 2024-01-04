Highlights Imran Louza's time at Watford has been disappointing, with limited game time and a lack of impact in the Premier League.

He is now being linked with a loan move back to France, specifically to Ligue 1 side Metz, where he can potentially regain his form and earn more playing time.

Louza's international experience with Morocco and Metz's need for a midfielder due to the absence of Lamine Camara at AFCON are factors that make this potential move beneficial for both parties.

Imran Louza was a massively heralded signing when he swapped Nantes for Watford back in 2021 - but his miserable time in Hertfordshire could be coming to an abrupt end with reports linking him with a loan move back across the channel.

Bursting through the ranks at hometown club Nantes as a 19-year-old, Louza largely impressed throughout the youth setup in Brittany, captaining the club at various age levels. The 2020-21 season proved to be his best with seven goals in just 33 games for the French outfit as they narrowly staved off relegation, and that saw Watford lure him to the Premier League upon their promotion to the top-flight after a second-placed finish in the Championship.

But it hasn’t quite worked out at Vicarage Road for the 24-year-old. Just 56 league appearances so far under various managers, including just 44 starts, has seen him drop out of Valerien Ismael’s plans and with the Hornets in 10th, a top-flight dream looks to be a long shot once again. Though that could change with a move to France being speculated amid his lack of game time, and with Watford boasting a plethora of midfielders, it is likely a deal that the club would sanction to see their £10million man earn some much-needed game time.

Imran Louza has been linked with a move back to France

According to French outfit Foot Mercato, Louza is set to make a return to his home country to sign for Ligue 1 side Metz.

He’s started just one of the last 15 games for Watford, and disappointingly for him that has coincided with the club shooting up the league table into the top half, which won’t strengthen his case at all.

As a result, Metz have decided to be proactive and the club are in negotiations over a loan move for the midfielder, not only to end his English nightmare but to help their cause for Ligue 1 survival. The north-eastern club are only two points above the relegation play-off place and four points clear of automatic relegation altogether.

AFCON has helped Imran Louza’s case for a Watford exit

Despite being born in France, Louza is of Moroccan heritage thanks to his father. As a result of not being able to force his way into France’s star-studded side, he switch allegiances in 2021, where he’s made 15 appearances for the World Cup semi-finalists alongside scoring two goals in qualification for the tournament in Qatar.

Metz are being hampered by the loss of their starlet midfielder Lamine Camara to the Africa Cup of Nations, with the young talent joining up with Senegal ahead of the tournament and thus leaving a clear void in the squad which will only damage Metz’ case for survival.

As such, the club are targeting Louza to fill in after he missed the chance to play at the tournament with Morocco following his lack of games in the second-tier - so it may well be a blessing in disguise if he can regain his form under Laszlo Boloni.