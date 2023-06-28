Former Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca is currently in the process of assembling his Leicester City squad for the upcoming Championship campaign, with many transfer rumours surfacing over the last few days.

The Foxes have been linked to the likes of Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Joel Piroe and Zack Steffen, who has just returned to the blue side of Manchester after a successful enough loan spell at Middlesbrough.

It would be no surprise if Maresca's Leicester side will be at the front of the queue when it comes to progressing talent at the Etihad, with City sending lots of their youth into the EFL last time out.

Which Man City starlet should Enzo Maresca's Leicester City be considering this summer?

20-year-old goalkeeping sensation James Trafford is a fantastic talent who Leicester City should be keeping tabs on as they prepare for the Championship campaign.

The Carlisle-born shot-stopper spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers and enjoyed a very impressive campaign with the League One outfit, keeping 22 clean sheets and conceding a mere 34 goals in 45 league games, keeping a further four clean sheets in the EFL Trophy.

Trafford is currently on international duty with England U21, and it will be no surprise if more and more eyes are drawn to him as the competition progresses into the knock-outs.

A goalkeeper who plays with maturity beyond his years, who is comfortable with the ball at his feer and has an incredibly high ceiling, this could be the perfect addition at the King Power Stadium this summer.

He is also Championship ready after succeeding in League One last season and would push Daniel Iversen in what would be an interesting race for the starting position.

If the Foxes were to bring in Steffen, as opposed to Trafford, it would still represent good business when considering the American's ability, but the 20-year-old would arrive ready for the second tier and with extremely high potential resale value.

How difficult would it be for Leicester City to land Man City goalkeeper James Trafford?

There is already a wealth of interest in the exciting goalkeeper, with a report from Football Insider claiming that Premier League newcomers Sheffield United and Burnley setting their sights on Trafford.

As detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon, Middlesbrough are also considering Trafford following on from last season's agreement with the treble-winners that saw Steffen arrive at the Riverside.

When combining Maresca's relationship with City and the immediate potential for Trafford to challenge for a starting spot, then that would position Leicester well in a pursuit of the Premier League starlet.