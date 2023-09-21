Highlights Valerien Ismael's start as Watford boss has impressed the club, leading to talks of a possible new and improved contract for him.

However, the club should prioritize offering a new deal to young full-back Ryan Andrews, who has been performing excellently and is a valuable asset to the team.

Andrews' current contract expires next summer, and it is important for the club to reward his performances and secure his long-term future to avoid losing him to other interested clubs.

Two wins, two draws and two defeats - those are the results yielded from Valerien Ismael's first six league matches in charge at Watford.

From the outside looking in, things appear steady, but certainly not spectacular. However, those results perhaps do not tell the full story.

It has been a huge summer of change at Vicarage Road, with a large number of players departing, very little being spent on incomings, and the overall aim being a big shift in culture.

Both on and off the pitch, Ismael appears to have made great progress with regards to that shift in very little time, with disciplinary issues being dealt with swiftly off the pitch, and the Hornets playing with a distinctive style on it. If anything, they should have more points on the board.

Surprisingly, though, after Saturday's 2-0 home victory over Birmingham City, talk emerged that a new contract was being discussed with Ismael, despite the Watford boss only having arrived in the summer.

Is Valerien Ismael going to get a new contract?

As per The Athletic, Watford are already exploring the possibility of a new and improved contract for Ismael after being impressed with his start as Watford boss.

Indeed, the talks over a new deal are understood to be based on an assessment of performances, training methods and an improvement in discipline and squad unity.

Their article reveals that Ismael is believed to have a three-year deal at present, though, albeit with various clauses involved.

Given that, I'd argue that whilst it is admirable the club are looking at keeping a manager around for once, there is someone at the club that the hierarchy should also be looking to offer a new deal to as a priority - Ryan Andrews.

Who is Ryan Andrews?

The young full-back broke into the Watford team last season, with Chris Wilder handing the right-back his league debut away at Coventry City last season.

After impressing in that match, Andrews kept the right-back position for the final six games of the season, and this summer, under Ismael, has cemented himself as firmly a part of the first team squad at Vicarage Road.

Ahead of Watford's clash with West Brom on Wednesday night, for example, Andrews has featured six times in the Championship, scoring his first goal for the club during the win over Birmingham at the weekend.

It can now easily be argued he is the club's best option at right-back, and as such, they should reward him sufficiently.

When does Ryan Andrews' current contract expire?

Doing so would not only reward the player for his fine performances and excellent development since last season, but also protect the club in terms of losing Andrews in the near future.

The 19-year-old's current contract is due to expire next summer, for example, which does not give the club much protection.

Even though Watford have the option to extend Andrews' deal until 2025, the last thing the club should want is to get to next summer and for Andrews to only have one-year remaining on his contract.

His impressive performances in the Championship have not and will not go unnoticed - as evidenced by his recent call up to the England under-20 side, and Watford will not want clubs sniffing around a player who has so far looked unphased by the jump up to Championship football.

Despite the headline, this article is not to say that Valerien Ismael should not be given a new Watford contract, merely that, given Ismael already has a three-year deal, the club should be prioritising a new deal for a player like Andrews, who the club must be looking to keep for the long-term.