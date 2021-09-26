Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Forget top two’, ‘Too inconsistent’ – Plenty of Fulham fans voice frustration after dropping more points

6 mins ago

Fulham only managed to draw against a stern Bristol City side on Saturday, meaning they’ve only taken four points from their last 12. 

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Cottagers at Ashton Gate as they were unable to overcome a City side that have not won a game at home since January 2021.

Fulham took the lead in the second half when Aleksander Mitrovic headed home from a Harry Wilson cross in the 50th minute.

They were unable to build on their lead though and allowed their hosts back into the game. Substitute Kasey Palmer equalised for the Robins just three minutes after coming on as a sub, leaving Fulham staring down the barrel of more dropped points.

Marco Silva’s side will know they must improve if they are to finish in the automatics this season, but certainly still have plenty of games left to rediscover their form.

That has not stopped supporters venting their frustration though as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.


