‘Forget top two’, ‘Too inconsistent’ – Plenty of Fulham fans voice frustration after dropping more points

Fulham only managed to draw against a stern Bristol City side on Saturday, meaning they’ve only taken four points from their last 12.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Cottagers at Ashton Gate as they were unable to overcome a City side that have not won a game at home since January 2021.

Fulham took the lead in the second half when Aleksander Mitrovic headed home from a Harry Wilson cross in the 50th minute.

They were unable to build on their lead though and allowed their hosts back into the game. Substitute Kasey Palmer equalised for the Robins just three minutes after coming on as a sub, leaving Fulham staring down the barrel of more dropped points.

Marco Silva’s side will know they must improve if they are to finish in the automatics this season, but certainly still have plenty of games left to rediscover their form.

That has not stopped supporters venting their frustration though as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

3 awful performances against poor teams out of the last 4, Silva needs to figure it out, can’t just blame it on injuries to Fab and Kenny — Thomas (@thomasffc541) September 25, 2021

not good enough for the past few weeks. — Liam (@LEEYUMMM24) September 25, 2021

This is becoming more than just a minor drop in form, Silva really needs to turn things around again and quick… — Luca 🇮🇹🇵🇱 (@LucaM_FFC) September 25, 2021

we should be taking our chances more than this too inconsistent — Chris & Barnaby 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmbroseBarnaby) September 25, 2021

Poor. Been found out over the last few games. Cav offers nothing to this team. Still a long way to go but 5 points off the top with some tough games coming up. Don't understand why we don't stick another striker on when we need to score. — Wayneatron (@WPage14) September 25, 2021

Forget top two lads, too inconsistent — Nicholas Carey (@CareyNicholas) September 25, 2021

Massively disappointing result against what looks to be a poor side. Hopefully we’ll see some injury returnees soon. — Keith (@Keith28761064) September 25, 2021

10 CLEAR CUT CHANCES IN THE SECOND HALF. HOW ARE WE SO BAD AT FINISHING. — Matthew Cooper (@Matthew70569619) September 25, 2021

don't really know what to say anymore. Don't seem up for promotion anymore. — RoitmanTV (@RoitmanAdam) September 25, 2021

How have we not won that? Our finishing is atrocious — Keelan Williams (@Keelanw4) September 25, 2021