Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Morecambe F.C.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Morecambe FC quiz

Published

5 mins ago

on

Morecambe are amongst the EFL clubs battling on throughout the World Cup and continuing to play, as the Premier League and Championship pause as events in Qatar get underway. 

The fixtures will come thick and fast across League One and League Two in the next six weeks or so, yet the majority of worldwide coverage will be on the World Cup.

However, we are giving focus to Morecambe here and encouraging you to forget the World Cup and take on our latest quiz.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 20

In what year were Morecambe formed?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Morecambe FC quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: