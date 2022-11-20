Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Morecambe FC quiz

Morecambe are amongst the EFL clubs battling on throughout the World Cup and continuing to play, as the Premier League and Championship pause as events in Qatar get underway.

The fixtures will come thick and fast across League One and League Two in the next six weeks or so, yet the majority of worldwide coverage will be on the World Cup.

However, we are giving focus to Morecambe here and encouraging you to forget the World Cup and take on our latest quiz.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 20 In what year were Morecambe formed? 1900 1910 1920 1930