Millwall will be hoping to kick on in the Championship when the season resumes next month.

Under the guidance of head coach Gary Rowett, the Lions have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 31 points from 20 games.

Currently sixth in the league standings, Millwall are set to return to action on December 3rd when they head to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you 20 Millwall-related questions.

Will you be able to score full marks?

Test out your Millwall knowledge below!

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Millwall FC quiz

1 of 20 Did Millwall win their opening league game of the 2022/23 campaign? Yes No