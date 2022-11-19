Grimsby Town are enjoying a decent first season back in League Two after promotion from the National League last campaign.

The Mariners returned to the Football League after one year away, winning the National League play-offs and they have been comfortably in mid-table for most of the season so far, untroubled by any relegation worries.

Luckily for Grimsby fans, Paul Hurst’s side will continue to play throughout the World Cup as the fourth tier continues. But how much do you know about Grimsby?

Take the quiz to find out…

Forget the World Cup... Try score 20/20 on this Grimsby Town quiz

1 of 20 Who did Grimsby beat in the National League play-off final last season? Wrexham Notts County Chesterfield Solihull Moors