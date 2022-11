Exeter City have made a steady start to life under new manager Gary Caldwell and will be looking to build over the next few weeks.

With the World Cup close to being underway, we put together this quiz of 20 questions about Exeter.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Exeter City quiz

1 of 20 What year were Exeter City founded? 1899 1901 1905 1911