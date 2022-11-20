There will be no break for the World Cup for Colchester United over the next few weeks.

Indeed, that period could be just as vital for Matt Bloomfield’s side as any nation competing out in Qatar, as they look to pull away from the League Two relegation zone.

Here though, we want to find out just how much you actually know about the U’s.

To help do that, we’ve given you 20 questions about a variety of Colchester United related topics, but how many can you get correct?

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Colchester United quiz

1 of 20 In what year were Colchester formed? 1887 1907 1917 1937