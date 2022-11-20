Charlton Athletic have been through their fair share of ups and downs under Ben Garner so far this season.

With their most memorable match coming in the form of a bonkers 4-4 draw at home to Ipswich Town.

The Addicks will be eyeing a play-off push in the third tier, with January providing an opportunity to strengthen that bid with some new arrivals.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to test your knowledge, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Forget the World Cup… Try score 20/20 on this Charlton Athletic quiz

1 of 20 Who did the club sign Jayden Stockley from? Exeter City Aberdeen Millwall Preston North End