Barnsley have made a strong start to life under new manager Michael Duff, with the Tykes currently in and around the play-off picture.

Saturday’s 1-0 away win at Shrewsbury Town means Duff’s men sit in eighth place, just a point outside the top six. Barnsley will be preparing to face MK Dons this weekend, knowing another three points could see them finish the weekend in the top five.

The World Cup may be just around the corner, but League One doesn’t come to a halt like the Championship. So why don’t you test your knowledge of Barnsley Football Club and try out our latest quiz.

See if you can get a perfect score…

Quiz: Forget the World Cup... Try score 20/20 on this Barnsley FC quiz

1 of 20 What is Barnsley’s nickname? Tykes Reds