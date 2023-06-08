Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene looks to be a wanted man this summer, as EFL sides begin to circle.

Which teams are interested in Chiedozie Ogbene?

According to Rob Staton, the 26-year-old has numerous clubs showing interest in him this summer from the EFL and abroad.

Ogbene looks set to depart Rotherham this summer once his contract expires, and the forward isn’t short of options.

Swansea City were a side that showed willingness to sign the attacker in January, as they made bids for Ogbene but were unable to reach an agreement with Rotherham.

While fellow Championship sides Millwall and Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest in Ogbene in the past.

However, in Staton’s newest update, he has revealed that, as well as Championship clubs showing interest in the 26-year-old, the newly promoted sides from League One are also keen.

Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, and Plymouth Argyle may all have shown an interest in the player.

Why Ipswich Town would be the best destination for Chiedozie Ogbene

The Tractor Boys are a side that have impressed all season and, not only won automatic promotion, but won it in style.

Kieran McKenna has got his team playing some lovely attacking football that is, not only easy on the eye, but has also improved the levels of several of the Ipswich players.

So, this could be ideal for Ogbene, who is entering a crucial part of his football career at the age of 26.

Since joining the Millers in 2019, Ogbene has always been an influence in the team’s attack, but in the last few seasons he has really improved his game.

In Rotherham’s 2021/22 season, Ogbene contributed three goals and eight assists, while this season he scored eight times and registered four assists. This has been done in a side that doesn’t play free-flowing football and, when in the Championship, isn’t among the strongest of teams.

So, moving to an attack-minded Ipswich could allow the forward to kick his game on even more, becoming a real consistent threat in front of goal.

McKenna has improved the performances of several players at Portman Road, and, while Ogbene is performing at a good level, there is always room for improvement, and he could become a real handful.

The attacker was a real menace in the final third this season, averaging 1.4 shots per game and producing 0.8 key passes per game as well. A player that likes to get the ball at his feet and to take opponents on, he completed 1.5 dribbles per game and was fouled 2.3 times per game this season. Those are numbers that could be brought on in East Anglia.

Who could Chiedozie Ogbene replace at Ipswich Town?

It is hard to judge who is going to be in the Ipswich team come the start of the 2023/24 campaign, as the club is likely going to be busy this summer in terms of transfers.

However, if you were looking at the current crop of players and seeing where Ogbene could fit in, then the 26-year-old may take the spot of Wes Burns.

There’s no denying that Burns was very important for the Tractor Boys this season, especially with his contribution in the final third.

But the winger has, in recent weeks, been linked with a move to Wrexham AFC and depending on club’s plans and the players that could possibly happen.

If he were to remain at the club, McKenna has the option of using Burns as right-back, meaning he and Ogbene could be partnered together, which could be a real difference maker in the second-tier.