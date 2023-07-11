After missing out on the League One play-offs last season by the smallest of margins, Derby County will be in a prime position to be one of the automatic promotion contenders in the 2023-24 season.

With big-hitters like Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday taking their places in the Championship, it leaves teams such as the Rams in a good spot and their summer recruitment so far has been impressive.

Plenty of experience for League One and the level above has been brought in - Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Conor Washington and Joe Ward are among the names that Paul Warne has already signed and more are set to arrive at Pride Park.

An area that needs bolstering is in attack - Washington has linked up with Warne again but the loss of David McGoldrick to Notts County and his 25 goals scored last season means that it'll take more than the Norhtern Ireland international and James Collins to score the goals in 2023-24.

There have been links to multiple attackers, but Coventry City's Matty Godden now has Championship admirers and it's unlikely that Billy Sharp would join due to his bad blood with some of the club's fanbase.

There could be a proven League One goalscorer though that is available this summer and that is Huddersfield Town man Jordan Rhodes, who could end up being the perfect fit.

What is Jordan Rhodes' current situation at Huddersfield Town?

Rhodes re-joined the Terriers two years ago when his Sheffield Wednesday contract expired - he had previously been with Town in 2009 when he signed for them in League One from Ipswich Town.

He fired in 87 goals during his 148 appearances, including hitting the back of the net 40 times in one season, and that ended up earning him an £8 million move to Blackburn Rovers in 2012 - he then bounced around Premier League and Championship clubs for a few years before ending up back at the John Smith's Stadium in 2021.

Rhodes hasn't been his prolific early career self for a number of years now and in his first year back with Huddersfield he had big injury problems which restricted him to just 28 appearances and four goals.

He was used more by Mark Fotheringham this past season but he ended the season scoring lowly again with just six strikes in 35 outings, and by the end of the year under Neil Warnock, he was barely being utilised by the veteran manager.

In recent weeks, it has been expected that Rhodes would be a casualty of Warnock's plans to redevelop the Huddersfield squad following Kevin Nagle's takeover, and that now appears to be the case as according to a claim made by reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, the 33-year-old has been left behind on Huddersfield's pre-season trip to Cornwall.

It now appears that with one year remaining on his contract, Rhodes is free to leave the club but will apparently only move on if a deal suits him.

Why should Derby sign Jordan Rhodes?

At this stage of his career, Rhodes should want game-time and that is evidently not going to come at Huddersfield under Warnock.

It was made pretty clear at the end of last season that Rhodes wasn't going to be in his plans and with the likes of Danny Ward, Josh Koroma and perhaps Tyreece Simpson ahead of him in the pecking order, he will have to find game-time elsewhere.

Of course, Rhodes could just wait out his contract and then leave next summer on a free, but it's not likely that Huddersfield will seek much of a fee - if any at all - for his services.

Derby are now also under no restrictions financially after being under the ownership of David Clowes for a year now, and whilst they are still being monitored financially by the EFL, a move for Rhodes wouldn't break the bank.

Even though he's in his mid-30's now, Rhodes still knows where the back of the net is and with the service of players like Tom Barkhuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Conor Hourihane, he could find his scoring touch once more at a level he knows very well.