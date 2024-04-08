Despite Saturday afternoon's defeat in the East Anglian derby to Norwich City, Ipswich Town still occupy an automatic promotion spot with just five Championship games remaining.

The Tractor Boys earned promotion from League One to the Championship just last season, but have been one of the finest outfits in the second tier this campaign, and could be a part of the 2024-25 Premier League.

The rise of Kieran McKenna's side over the last two years has increased the club's transfer prospects, and as such, they have been linked with Middlesbrough shot-stopper Seny Dieng.

The Telegraph have credited the Tractor Boys with interest in Dieng, although they have also reported that Premier League outfits Crystal Palace and Newcastle United as well as La Liga side Sevilla are among those vying for the signature of the Senegal international, so McKenna's men would surely have to win promotion in order to realistically land the 29-year-old.

Vaclav Hladky, Ipswich's current goalkeeper, could depart Portman Road at the end of the campaign as his current deal with the Tractor Boys is due to expire, hence the club's interest in Dieng, but last month the East Anglian Daily Times reported that contract talks with Hladky were ongoing.

Ipswich Town could look to Patrick Schulte as Seny Dieng alternative

Amid interest in the former QPR man from high profile clubs, and the fact that there could be better quality alternatives on the market, perhaps McKenna and co should look elsewhere when it comes to recruiting a new shot-stopper during the summer transfer window.

A great alternative to Dieng could be USA international goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, who is plying his trade for MLS side Columbus Crew, and has kept two clean sheets in six league games for the Ohio outfit so far this season.

Statistics from FBRef show that Schulte - aged 23 - is the most statistically similar goalkeeper to Hladky on the site's database, while Southampton's Gavin Bazunu ranks as the second most similar shot-stopper to the Tractor Boys' number one - transfer target Dieng sits third on the same list.

Vaclav Hladky vs Patrick Schulte Stats Comparison, As Per FBRef Vaclav Hladky 2023/24 Championship* Patrick Schulte 2023 MLS Appearances 41 31 Saves 101 90 Save percentage (%) 66.0 69.7 Clean sheets 13 7 Clean sheet percentage (%) 31.7 22.6 Passes completed 1412 898 Pass completion percentage (%) 85.3 79.2 *Stats Correct As Of April 8, 2024

During the 2023 MLS season, Schulte made 90 saves in 31 games played, totalling a save percentage of 69.7%, while during the 2023-24 Championship season so far, Hladky has returned a save percentage of 66.0% with, 101 saves in 41 matches.

The Columbus Crew stopper, who recently earned his first cap for the United States, has maintained similar but stronger stats to that of Hladky in the early stages of the 2024 MLS campaign, with 13 saves in six games, boasting a save percentage of 72.2%.

Hladky and Schulte also rank closely in terms of clean sheet percentages, with the Tractor Boys keeper maintaining a clean sheet stat of 31.7% of his 2023-24 Championship appearances, while the USA man has kept a clean sheet percentage of 33.3% of his 2024 MLS appearances - his 2023 figure was just 22.6% though.

The pair also share similar passing statistics, although Hladky's pass completion percentage of 85.3% during the 2023/24 second tier campaign betters that of Schulte's 81.4% in the 2024 MLS season.

Ipswich Town would have to fend off Man United and Arsenal for Patrick Schulte

According to a Mail Online report from March, top-flight giants Manchester United and Arsenal are considering transfer swoops for the 23-year-old in an effort to strengthen the depth their respective goalkeeping departments.

The Tractor Boys should not be put off by this high-profile interest in the Columbus keeper though, as it is understood both of the English giants would want to use Schulte as a back-up option.

McKenna's men, on the other hand, could offer the ace first team football in the top-flight next season, should they see themselves over the line to promotion.