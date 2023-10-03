Highlights Scott Twine's early-season performances for Hull City have been disappointing, as he has yet to score a goal or provide an assist in seven league outings.

The excitement emanating around Hull on Thursday 17th was pulsating and palpable.

Hull City had just announced the signing of Scott Twine and it felt as though he was the mercurial creative king-pin to orchestrate an unlikely push for promotion under progressive boss Liam Rosenior.

Such claims were not merely plucked out of thin air, either, as even though Twine had struggled for game time during Burnley's emphatic promotion campaign last time out, the glimpses of match-winning quality and, of course, the dazzling displays that he turned out in a 20-goal, 13-assist season for MK Dons proved enough to assure.

It appeared a real statement of intent, a marker from a side who had formerly helped to make the number now striving to topple the Championship's hierarchy and return to the promised land themselves - territory they've not ventured in for the last six years.

Thus far, they've gone about that the right way.

They've won four, drawn four and lost only one of their opening nine encounters, form that has them positioned fifth in the league standings ahead of a daunting trip to Ipswich Town that'll no doubt call their resolve and make-up into question.

But they'll fancy their chances after claiming a shock 1-0 victory away at Leicester City last month, proving they can cut it with the big boys.

With all that in mind, then, it's hard to pinpoint too many negatives with the Tigers, but one sore spot just happens to be the early-season displays from Twine.

How has Burnley loanee Scott Twine performed for Hull City?

It's been a rather mundane start to life in East Yorkshire for the 24-year-old.

While he caught the eye on his debut, a slender 2-1 victory away to Blackburn Rovers, he's failed to truly kick-on since and match the overwhelming weight of expectation and hope that's been placed upon his shoulders.

Of course, Twine's a player renowned for his goal output from midfield, particularly owing to his set piece ability.

But that hasn't come to the fore thus far and he's yet to register a single goal or assist in seven league outings, five of which have been starts.

Tellingly, he's been omitted from Rosenior's last two starting sides against Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle too, a decision that hasn't been met with too much umbrage from supporters who are simply left wanting a bit more from the ex-Newport County maestro.

Sure, it will be pointed out that he's been played out of position, having been deployed as a winger or even just on the wide of a four-man midfield, he's more at home in the number 10 role behind the striker - but even when he has been given opportunities in his favourite area, it would be hard to say he's repaid the faith shown.

There's another summer import that most certainly has, mind...

Who did Hull City sign in the summer transfer window?

Hull made a string of promising acquisitions across the summer transfer window.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

There are some intriguing captures on there, ranging from Ruben Vinagre and Tyler Morton to the permanent signing of Aaron Connolly - who, it must be said, has started the season like a house on fire.

However, Jaden Philogene's name sticks out and so far, he's gone some way to vindicating the supporters who were also excited about his arrival on the East coast.

How has Jaden Philogene performed for Hull City?

It came as something of a shock when Hull landed Philogene's signature, given he'd initially looked poised to remain in Unai Emery's first team plans at Aston Villa off the back of a remarkable loan spell with second-tier rivals Cardiff City in 2022/23.

Bluebirds fans made no secret to the Tigers faithful as to just what they were in for in signing the gifted winger, though, and he's instantly proved them right.

He's came into his own as of recent with two assists in as many matches and was particularly impressive in the most recent affair at home to Plymouth, setting up Regan Slater's equaliser on the cusp of half-time, completing six dribbles and even winning 11 of his 18 duels - the latter being a facet of his game that is all too underappreciated.

The numbers across the board don't lie.

Coupled with the two assists in four games, he's carved out eight chances for his teammates and has completed 14 dribbles at a 74% succession rate, showing continuity to the one-v-one demon that stood up and frightened his opposing number so many times at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He's a player going from strength to strength so we should see his statistics only improve over the course of the season too, just as they did at Cardiff.

And just as he did at Cardiff, he's been a crucial force in transition and getting Hull up the pitch quickly, putting the opponent on the back foot when their possession game is becoming wearisome.

A unique maverick of a player with no shortage of flicks, tricks or the confidence to think of and indeed execute the unthinkable, he's giving this Hull side a more fresh and potent attacking dimension by each game and their play-off ambitions will remain rosy for as long as he's on tip-top form.

Maybe, just maybe, Twine needs to take a leaf out of his peer's book and act in tandem with him - what a combination it could prove to be.