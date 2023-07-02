Southampton are preparing for the new Championship campaign and can now divert the vast majority of their attention to the summer transfer window following the appointment of Russell Martin.

Expectation levels will likely be high at St Mary's with the 2023/24 second tier campaign in mind as it remains to be seen how much of the existing squad remains on the Hampshire coast.

There are already plenty of transfer rumours regarding Southampton at this stage of the summer window and they will likely continue to come as the new season edges closer to its start date.

One player that the Saints have been linked with, as detailed in a report from The Irish Sun, is Swansea City full-back Ryan Manning, who is set to become a free agent in the next couple of days.

Which Wolves defender should Southampton be considering this summer?

Whilst Manning proved to be one of the best full-backs in the Championship last time out and would represent good business, especially because he is available on a free, there is a better option out there.

Also, as per the report linking the Saints with Manning, Premier League duo Luton Town and Sheffield United are also admirers of the 27-year-old.

Subsequently, Wolves defender Ryan Giles could be an option for the Saints to consider, although he is likely to be more costly than the former QPR left-sided defender.

Giles, who has embarked on eight loan spells from parent club Wolves since 2018, is now 23 years old and a permanent move away from Molineux could be exactly what he needs.

Why should Southampton consider Wolves defender Ryan Giles over Ryan Manning?

Giles is a fantastic talent who has an incredibly high ceiling, and subsequently, he is a player that can thrive in the here and now, whilst being someone who could generate a sizeable fee if Southampton look to sell him in the future.

The 23-year-old is already a top Championship performer and there is next to no doubts that he could impress in the Premier League in years to come.

Not only that, Giles was the most creative full-back in the division last time out, possessing a wand of a left foot and developing fantastic relationships with his attacking teammates during a loan spell at Middlesbrough.

He also offers a solid defensive service and has excellent positioning, all whilst having the energy required to relentlessly attack the left flank when in possession.

Both options would be brilliant for the Saints at Championship level but there is a lot more potential in Giles than Manning.