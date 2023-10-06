Highlights Xisco Munoz struggled to make an impact as Sheffield Wednesday's manager, with poor press conferences and lackluster results.

With the team at the bottom of the table, a new manager needs to be found quickly to avoid being left behind.

Alan Biggs suggests that Neil Warnock would be a better fit for the club, with his track record of saving teams from relegation and strong man-management skills.

In times of real strife, Wednesday supporters have been singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to Xisco Munoz.

The ex-Watford promotion-winner arrived with some credit in the bank from his spell at Vicarage Road, but he also came into a turbulent environment infused with negativity.

Of course, Darren Moore had been dismissed under hugely controversial circumstances shortly after guiding the Owls back to the second-tier of English football, and replacing him was always going to be a tall order.

It was a task too taxing for Munoz.

His press conferences seldom went down a treat, his style of football was perhaps even more wearisome and, as expected, results were not forthcoming.

Well, positive ones at least.

At the time of writing, Wednesday are stranded at the foot of the table after 10 matches, eight of which have been defeats of agonizing nature - and they've only scored five goals in that time for good measure,

It's a dire old predicament, and it's one from which a solution needs to be sourced with immediate effect if they're to avoid being completely cut adrift.

Unsurprisingly, then, the rumour mill has already accelerated into motion and there's a selection of candidates being lined up for the vacant post - with Nathan Jones being one.

Nathan Jones linked with Sheffield Wednesday's managerial vacancy

This is according to The Star, who claim that Jones has emerged as an early potential option following Xisco's sacking last night.

It's believed that Jones is one of a range of managers that Wednesday had been running the rule over prior to appointing the Spaniard, and he's now back firmly in the reckoning.

Jones' most recent spell in management was an absolute disaster and it's undeniable how much of an influence he had on Southampton's relegation from the Premier League last time out, but his former achievements at Luton Town speak volumes and can't be discounted just through recency.

He's certainly an attractive manager in certain aspects, and he's very much the type who will build foundations for years to come and invest in the cause for the long-run.

He may just offer sustainability and that's something that we all know the Owls need, but he's not the only name in the hat and there may just be a more suitable candidate for the role out there.

Step forward Neil Warnock...

Why would Neil Warnock be a better potential appointment for Sheffield Wednesday than Nathan Jones?

A claim has been made by talkSPORT reporter Alan Biggs that has most definetly provoked a fair degree of thought.

Indeed, he's stated that Warnock, who has only recently been out of work after leaving Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, would be interested in taking the reigns at their Yorkshire neighbours if the opportunity is presented.

It's hard to feel he's not exactly what they need at this point in time.

Point taken, he won't have them playing an expansive and exhilarating brand of football - Wednesdayites will need to accept that it'll be direct, dogged and anything but easy on the eye.

He's a firefighter by definition, and has so much credence for coming in on a rescue-job and saving teams from the drop at this level - just look at Huddersfield Town last season, who looked all but doomed before he arrived at the John Smith's Stadium.

That's just what he does.

It all originates from his man-management skills, knowing how to manage all different types of people in the dressing room and revitalising spirits when the going gets tough and the odds are stacked in the opposite direction, which Wednesday could most certainly do with.

It's certainly a short-term appointment, and they'll need to ensure they've got a succession plan, but in terms of getting over the line and living to fight another year then Warnock feels the best possible candidate.