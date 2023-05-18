Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League came to an end last weekend as they were beaten by Fulham.

That means the Saints will be back in the Championship for the 2023/24 season and will likely be competing with a new manager.

Who has been linked with the vacant managerial role at Southampton?

It has been a disaster of a season for Southampton, as they’ve spent a reasonable amount of money on new signings, but what has probably cost them is their lack of experience at the top level.

This is on top of the fact that there has been three managers at the club in the space of the first 10 months of the season. Ralph Hasenhuttl started the season off as the manager but was dismissed around Christmas time after a run of bad results.

The club decided to go down the younger route and appointed Luton Town boss Nathan Jones as manager, this being his first taste of Premier League football. Jones’ spell didn’t last long, and he was sacked in April, and first-team coach Ruben Selles was placed in interim charge until the end of the season.

The change of manager hasn’t done anything to stop Southampton from being relegated, and now that it has been confirmed, the club is likely to pursue managers.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World, that current Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray and Swansea City manager Russell Martin are the two names being considered by Southampton this summer.

Mowbray is facing an uncertain future at Sunderland, while Martin wants reassurance at the Welsh club. Both are very good managers at this level, but with the club’s expectations on playing style and winning, there could be a better manager out there for them, and that is Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

Why Southampton should be pursuing Kieran McKenna this summer

Since being appointed Ipswich Town manager, McKenna has turned the club completely around. He has made what was once a sleeping giant in League One into a real force that could easily compete at the very top of the Championship next season.

It is still surprising that this is McKenna’s first role as a manager at this level, but his pedigree as a youth coach and then first team coach at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have clearly helped him become the manager he is.

McKenna has made Ipswich an exciting, attack-minded team that is very pleasing to the eye. He has got players who have fallen away a bit back playing again, and players who needed to prove something have done so as well.

Ipswich are a side that is well financially backed, so he has had the resources to build a strong squad for League One level, but McKenna has taken risks on players that haven’t cost the club too much money and players who had something to prove at that level.

Southampton are a team that is in a very similar position; they are going to have a lot of players that have something to prove, and what better manager to have to do that than McKenna.

All expectation and demand will be on Southampton next season, and McKenna is a manager who has shown throughout this campaign that he can deal with the pressure and reach targets. Ipswich are a team that has lofty ambitions and will not want to see their manager leave, especially just after reaching the Championship.

However, if Southampton want to build a squad not just for next season but for the next few seasons with a young upcoming manager, then Kieran McKenna is who they should be targeting.