Following their disappointing defeat to Huddersfield Town last weekend, it will be fascinating to see how Middlesbrough will respond to this setback over the Easter period.

Boro are set to take on Burnley on Good Friday before heading to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Easter Monday.

Currently six points adrift of Sheffield United who occupy the second automatic promotion place in the Championship, Middlesbrough know that they will need to embark on a winning run in order to remain in the hunt.

Ahead of Boro's showdown with runaway leaders Burnley, the club have been linked with a move for Alfredo Morelos.

According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough are one of a number of teams who are interested in signing the Rangers striker on a free transfer this summer.

Morelos' contract at Ibrox is set to reach a crescendo following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign and thus will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed with the Gers.

It is understood that Boro could face competition for Morelos' signature from Aston Villa, Everton, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Morelos is also said to have discussed the possibility of a move to Spain with Sevilla and Villarreal.

While the forward has produced a host of impressive attacking performances for Rangers during his time at the club, Boro should focus on re-signing Cameron Archer from Aston Villa instead of making a move for the Colombian this summer.

Why should Middlesbrough re-sign Archer from Aston Villa in the upcoming window?

Morelos' output in terms of goals has dramatically reduced this season in comparison to the previous campaign.

The 26-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in the current term despite making 39 appearances for Rangers in all competitions.

In the 2021/22 season, Morelos scored 18 goals for Rangers as his side reached the Europa League final and won the Scottish Cup.

With there being no guarantee that Morelos will be able to adapt to life in English football having never played a game south of the border, a move for an individual who has already shown that he is capable of delivering the goods in this country would be a sensible call by Middlesbrough.

Archer certainly fits the bill as he has produced a number of excellent displays for Boro since joining the club on loan from Villa earlier this year.

As well as scoring six goals for Middlesbrough, the forward has also chipped in with three assists for his team-mates in 12 league appearances.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.11 in the Championship, Archer would be a great addition to the club's squad for the 2023/24 campaign if they miss out on promotion.

Given that the forward possesses a great deal of talent, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive at the highest level and thus a move should still be on the cards if Boro secure a return to the top-flight.

Will Villa be willing to let Archer leave?

When you consider that Villa are currently able to turn to Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran for inspiration, they may be willing to sanction another temporary departure for Archer this summer if they cannot guarantee him the game-time that he will require to make strides in terms of his development.

If this turns out to be the case, Boro should be looking to lead the race for his signature as the forward has shown during his current loan spell that he is the perfect for Michael Carrick's fluid attacking system.