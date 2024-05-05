Highlights Jimmy Bullard's move to Hull City for a record fee and high wages ended in disaster due to injuries and underwhelming performances.

Despite a promising start, Bullard's time at Hull included numerous comical incidents, on-field struggles, and an off-the-pitch bust-up with a teammate.

Bullard's Hull City career included brief moments of success, like scoring against former clubs, but ultimately ended in disappointment and financial troubles.

There are numerous players in English football who have made their name infamous due to one particular incident.

One of those moments in the Premier League came at the Etihad Stadium on November 28th 2009, all thanks to Hull City midfielder Jimmy Bullard.

However, there is a school of thought that his celebration against Manchester City that mimicked Phil Brown's half-time team-talk on the pitch the previous season clouds over how disastrous his move from Fulham to East Yorkshire in January 2009 turned out to be.

Jimmy Bullard's record-breaking move to Hull City

Although City had made a rapid rise from Division Three - now League Two - to the Premier League in the space of just five years, it would be fair to say that for a large period of that time, transfer dealings at the club were done rather methodically, without breaking the bank.

Prior to Bullard's arrival in January 2009, the most Hull had ever spent on a player was £2.5m the previous summer to acquire the services of Anthony Gardner from Tottenham Hotspur.

However, that record fee was soon doubled when Bullard joined the club for a reported £5m fee and £45,000 per week contract, something neither his previous club or Bolton Wanderers could offer.

At the time, it was yet another high-reputation signing for the Tigers, with the central midfielder an established Premier League player, as well as receiving an England call-up just months' prior under Fabio Capello, before failing to feature against Andorra, Croatia or Germany.

Unfortunately for City supporters, he would last just 39 minutes into his debut against West Ham, suffering a knee injury that would rule him out for the remainder of the season.

£5m transfer remembered for comical incidents

Bullard would then make his return in a Hull shirt in October 2009 , coincidentally against his former club, before netting his first goals for the club - a deflected free-kick and penalty against West Ham in a 3-3 draw a month later, just a week before his comical celebration at the Etihad Stadium after slamming home from 12 yards.

'We came up with the idea yesterday over dinner. Paul McShane came up with it originally and it was knocked away by a couple of players who did not have the bottle. But in the end we said we are going to do it – whether it was a goal to win or draw," Bullard said via the Irish Independent.

Ultimately, that would be as good as it got in East Yorkshire for the West Ham youth product, as he would suffer yet another knee injury against Aston Villa the following week after a challenge with James Milner.

However, upon his return from injury, it was since revealed that Bullard was involved in a bust-up on the Humber Bridge with Nick Barmby after a 5-1 away defeat at Everton.

Jimmy Bullard's Hull City career Apps Goals 2008/09 1 - 2009/10 14 5 2010/11 9 2 Total 24 7 All stats as per TigerBase

"Anyway come the Monday we're doing a warm down and I'm taking them across the Humber Bridge. What I've said to the backroom staff is I've got to be watching the video so I stayed back at the training ground," former manager Phil Brown revealed on talkSPORT back in 2019.

"Next thing I know, the players and staff have gone across the Humber Bridge, I get a phone call from the police. Jimmy and Nicky are going toe to toe on the Humber Bridge and the Women's Institute were doing a march that day."

The remainder of Jimmy Bullard's Hull City career

The remainder of Bullard's time in Hull was fairly forgetful, although he did score once again from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win over his former employers in March 2010 under the management of Iain Dowie, before missing a crucial spot kick in a 1-0 home defeat by Sunderland - a result which ended the club's maiden top-flight stint.

Despite a mass exodus amid financial problems, Bullard was unable to depart for SPFL giants Celtic in July 2010, before featuring eight more times in the Championship for the club, scoring two goals - one of which was a last-gasp winner in a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United.

He would then join Ipswich Town on loan in a deal which reportedly saved the Tigers £320,000 in wages, before eventually going on to make his move to Portman Road permanent after the termination of his contract in August 2011.

All in all, Bullard might be remembered for his famous celebration, but in hindsight, this was a major mishap from Hull's point of view.