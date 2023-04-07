George Hall has had a breakthrough season in the Championship under John Eustace.

The Birmingham City boss has trusted the 18-year-old to make the jump straight into second division football as his introduction to senior competition.

The midfielder has excelled and is now a firm fixture in the Blues’ side as the season draws to a close.

Will George Hall remain with Birmingham City?

The midfielder has made 27 league appearances in his real breakout season for the Blues, having come through the ranks of the club’s academy.

Hall has started six of the team’s last seven games, with his influence within the squad growing game by game.

His talent is now obvious, and he has got many Birmingham fans excited by what he can go on to achieve in his career.

However, as with most young players who come through in the lower divisions, the Premier League potentially beckons for Hall in the near future.

Is George Hall ready for the Premier League?

The likes of Liverpool and Leeds United have reportedly been keeping tabs on the young star, sending scouts to watch him perform in Eustace’s side.

This is very flattering for Hall and a sign of just how high his ceiling is.

He may yet follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, who is another academy graduate at Birmingham.

Bellingham has competed for England in the World Cup and in the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund.

Hall will have similar ambitions and a move to the likes of Liverpool or Leeds could help massively in achieving those aims.

However, at 18, perhaps the best course of action at this stage of his development would be to remain with Birmingham for another year.

Eustace has already claimed that he wants the club to do everything it can to hold onto the youngster.

But there are no guarantees he will receive the playing time that he needs to continue his rapid development if he did move to a Premier League club.

Competition for places is fierce and his lack of experience will count against him.

Remaining at Birmingham will keep control of his career in his own hands, whereas a move to a Premier League club could lead to ending up back in the Championship through a loan.

It would be a huge decision to turn down such big clubs, but it would be the better move for his career in the long-run.

He has managed to develop so impressively with Birmingham, he should back himself to continue to do so while at St. Andrew’s before thinking about a top-flight switch.