Coventry City possess a very proactive recruitment team who will be able to adapt to any summer transfer situation that plays out at the CBS Arena.

Of course, they possess some wonderful individuals who could attract interest when the summer window opens its doors for business, with Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer emerging as the likely two to feature on radars of higher-level clubs, if the Sky Blues miss out on promotion.

Everton remain very keen on the Swedish striker, following lots of interest during the January transfer window, whilst Hamer attracted interest from the Premier League and Scotland's big two around this time last year, as revealed in an exclusive FLW report.

Once again emerging as a source of consistency for the Sky Blues, it would be no surprise if Premier League, or interest from other top divisions was to arise.

As well as possessing an excellent technical ability and being someone who can make an impact at the top-end of the pitch, he is also intelligent and full of desire out of possession.

If Hamer was to depart in the summer, it would be no mean fear replacing him, given what he brings every time he steps onto the pitch.

Coventry have been named as one of six Championship clubs who have cast their eyes over Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing.

However, one player that they could cast eyes over who has a lot of the same traits as Hamer, is Bolton Wanderers midfielder Aaron Morley.

Like the Sky Blues, Bolton are also striving to secure promotion but if they remain in League One, then that could open up the possibility that Morley could be snapped up.

A Morley pursuit would not be cheap, given his importance to the team and his 2025 contract, however, the fee generated by a potential Hamer sale would cover it for sure.

The 22-year-old is a fantastic technician who can operate in a holding role and as a number eight, and like the 25-year-old, he can make an impact in the final third.

Tenacious and clever off the ball too, he is someone who could slot in alongside Ben Sheaf and thrive.

There is also similarities in the style of play between Coventry and Bolton, with both teams looking to progress through the thirds with creativity, pace and purpose, which would make a move to the CBS Arena a very well-suited one.

Not only is Morley a seemingly perfect fit from a stylistic perspective and a Championship-ready player, he is also at a great age to continue his development, coming with an incredibly high ceiling.