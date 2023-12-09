Highlights Ipswich Town is having a remarkable season and has seamlessly transitioned into the Championship after being promoted from League One.

Ipswich currently sits in second place in the table and is only one point behind the leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich has a strong chance to break Reading's Championship points record and reach 108 points this season, but they need to address their defensive vulnerabilities.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier, spending much of the campaign so far in the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich secured their second consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Coventry City at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys took the lead in the sixth minute when George Hirst slotted home after being set up by Nathan Broadhead, and they doubled their advantage before half time through Wes Burns' stunning strike.

Coventry improved after the break, and they were awarded a penalty when Harry Clarke brought down Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, but Matt Godden's spot-kick hit the bar.

The Sky Blues did pull one back in the sixth minute of stoppage time through Brandon Williams, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation as the hosts held out for another three points.

Kieran McKenna's side currently sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Leicester City and seven points clear of third-placed Leeds United, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Much has been made of Leicester's excellent start to the season after their relegation from the Premier League, and with the quality in their squad, the Foxes are certainly capable of breaking Reading's Championship points record of 106 set in the 2005-06 campaign.

But with Ipswich closing the gap on Leicester at the top of the table, the Tractor Boys are also capable of making second tier history this season.

Could Ipswich Town break Reading's Championship points record?

It is a tough ask for Ipswich to maintain the remarkable standards they have set so far, but if they continue on their current trajectory, they are on course to reach 108 points this season.

The Tractor Boys have lost twice all season, including just one defeat since the end of August, and it would be a surprise if their standards were to drop significantly over the course of the campaign.

Ipswich have looked vulnerable defensively of late, and that is something that McKenna will need to address, but they are the top scorers in the Championship with 41 goals, so they have the attacking firepower to mitigate any weaknesses at the back.

The Tractor Boys are facing a tough run of fixtures between now and New Year's Day which are likely to test their promotion credentials, including games against Middlesbrough, Leeds and Leicester, but should they come through those matches unscathed, it would be a huge statement to the rest of the league.

There was huge relief among Reading supporters when Burnley fell short of their points record last season, but it could come under threat this campaign.

Reading will be desperate to keep hold of their record, but worryingly for the Royals, Ipswich have proven to be relentless in their pursuit of their ambitions, going unbeaten in the final 19 games of last season as they won promotion from League One, and they will be aiming for an equally strong second half of the campaign this time around as they look to seal their Premier League return.

Reading lost just two games during the 2005-06 season, the same number Ipswich have lost already, so it would be a tall order for them to break the record, but with much of the attention on Leicester, the Tractor Boys could go under the radar and make Championship history.