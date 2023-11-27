Highlights Ipswich Town and Leeds United face a tough test in December, giving Southampton a chance to secure a top-two promotion spot.

The month of December provides a very stern test to both Ipswich Town and Leeds United, offering Russell Martin's Southampton a fantastic opportunity to advance into the automatic promotion spots.

Town have flown out of the blocks in the Championship and are the surprise package of the season so far, having emerged as a promotion contender despite having plied their trade in League One last term.

However, a recent trend of going behind early on in games could be a sign that cracks are beginning to show for Kieran McKenna's side, which could present an attractive opportunity for Leeds or Southampton to claim a top two spot by the turn of the year.

The Whites have been talked up as a side who could gain automatic promotion in the event of a Tractor Boys slip-up but upcoming fixtures suggest that, in fact, it may be Southampton who claim a top-two spot sooner than the West Yorkshire club.

The pair of Leeds and Ipswich face each other on December 23rd, whereas the Saints travel to a lowly QPR side on the same day. Both Farke's men and the Tractor Boys face further tricky tasks over the next month.

Upcoming clashes with fellow promotion chasers Middlesbrough and Sunderland could be a banana skin for the West Yorkshire outfit meanwhile Ipswich face title favourites Leicester City on Boxing Day, just three days after they meet Daniel Farke and co.

On the other hand, Russell Martin's Saints face a whole host of favourable December fixtures including an away trip to Coventry and a home fixture against Plymouth.

The end of Leeds United's run?

After hammering Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town 4-1 back in October, the Whites appeared to be in resurgent form, especially after toppling Enzo Maresca's Foxes at the King Power Stadium in early November, but a 1-1 draw at the New York Stadium with Rotherham United on November 24th may show that the plain sailing Farke's side appeared to be on may come to an end soon.

The Whites' squad is jam-packed with top-drawer Championship quality, but arguably only McKenna's Ipswich face a trickier December than the Yorkshiremen.

So, come 2024 , he team we see in second place may well be Southampton, who have been in scintillating form of late having gone unbeaten for the entirety of October and won three in a row before the most recent international break.

In that run, the Saints defeated tough opposition with last-gasp away victories over Hull City and Millwall, plus a St Mary's triumph over play-off hopefuls West Brom.

If Russell Martin and co are able to continue their momentum into December, then automatic promotion could well be on the cards for a side who struggled in the division's early exchanges, as they faced heavy defeats at the hands of Sunderland and Leicester City.

The Championship is one of the toughest leagues in world football to find consistency in, but consistency is exactly what the Saints have found, and if they can keep that up, then an immediate Premier League return is well and truly on the cards.